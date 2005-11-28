Recycled Tires Find More Work

The Danish company Genan, which specializes in the industrial recycling of used tires, will invest nearly $50 million in a new recycling plant in Marl, Germany. The plant will have annual capability to turn 65,000 metric tons of tires into rubber powder and granulate. A neighboring Degussa plant will then use the output to make rubberized construction materials for applications such as playgrounds, football grounds, and asphalt.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter