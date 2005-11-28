Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Squishy Carbon Nanotube Films

November 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Carbon nanotubes are prized for their strength, but according to a new report, the tiny tubes also possess remarkable springiness (Science 2005, 310, 1307). A group led by Anyuan Cao of the University of Hawaii, Manoa, and Pulickel M. Ajayan of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y., found that films made of aligned multiwalled carbon nanotubes can be squeezed to less than 15% of their original length and then rebound to their original shape once pressure is removed. Cao and Ajayan's team repeated the compression cycles thousands of times and found the films did not fracture, tear, or collapse, despite the fact that they undergo extreme zigzag buckling. Because of their unique combination of strength and flexibility, the nanotube-based materials could have applications in construction, cushioning, and packaging. Furthermore, the authors note that nanotubes are resistant to chemicals, humidity, and high temperatures, making them superior to many conventional compressible materials.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE