Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

State of Washington Angry over Delays at Hanford

November 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Washington state will do whatever is necessary to keep the federal government's cleanup of 40 years' worth of radioactive waste on track at the former nuclear weapons production complex at Hanford, warns Gov. Christine Gregoire. “Washington will not sit idly by while the U.S. government breaks its promises to the people of our state and puts our health and resources at risk,” she declared at a Nov. 14 press conference in Seattle. Gregoire called on the Bush Administration to “move forward, without further delay, in getting the Hanford cleanup back on track” or face possible legal action. Although construction of a $5.8 billion radioactive waste treatment facility at Hanford is one-third complete, $200 million in budget cuts proposed by Congress and the White House, reducing funding to $426 million for fiscal 2006, threaten to delay the cleanup by seven or more years to at least 2018, Gregoire and other officials say. A legally binding federal-state order signed in 1989 requires the plant to be operational by 2011.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. lawmakers consider bill to restart nuclear waste repository
Repository Planned For Weapons Waste
Congress Floats Nuclear Waste Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE