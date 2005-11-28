Syngenta Hikes Seed Treatment

Syngenta will establish a $7 million Seed Care Institute at its R&D center in Stein, Switzerland, to develop and test seed treatment technologies. Completion is expected by mid-2007. The investment is in addition to the $40 million the company is spending on a chemistry research laboratory for plant disease and insect control products. Seed treatment is the fastest-growing segment in crop protection, with a projected global market of about $1.4 billion this year, according to Syngenta.
