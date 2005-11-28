Ube Expands Diols in Spain

Japan's Ube Industries is nearing completion of new diol plants at its Castellón, Spain, site. One plant will have annual capacity for 2,000 metric tons per year of polycarbonate diol—which is based on 1,6-hexanediol and 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol—and the other for 300 metric tons of 1,5-pentanediol. Ube says it is building a new R&D center at the site that will develop new grades of polycarbonate diol as replacements for polyetherdiols and polyesterdiols in polyurethane applications.
