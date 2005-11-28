… Endows New R&D Prize

Degussa has opened submissions for its first Science-to-Business Award for pan-European innovation, to be awarded next year. Worth 100,000 euros—nearly $120,000—the prize will be one of the highest endowed research awards anywhere, the company says. Degussa is offering the prize together with European business school INSEAD and the German business newspaper Handelsblatt. Its patron is Janez Potocˇnik, European Union commissioner for science and research. The award is open to scientists 35 years old or younger who are working at research facilities in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter