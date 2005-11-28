… and Snaps up Danish Firm

Merck has acquired the Danish biotechnology company Survac from investment firm DTU Innovation for roughly $13 million. Survac has developed a technology to identify and modify peptides that are useful for therapeutic cancer vaccines. The acquisition includes patents in the area of proteins that are essential for the survival of cancer cells and, thus, are ideal targets for cancer treatments, Merck says. Survac is run on a virtual basis in collaboration with European academic institutes and clinics.
