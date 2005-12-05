ACC Senior Staffers Leave

Five senior staff members are leaving the American Chemistry Council in advance of a pending restructuring at the chemical industry trade association. Departing executives include Charles W. Van Vlack, who was executive vice president; Terry F. Yosie, who oversaw ACC's Responsible Care program; and Clifford T. Howlett, who directed the Chlorine Chemistry Council. ACC's new CEO, Jack N. Gerard, thanked them for their efforts while promising a realignment of the association to meet member priorities.
