Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

ATP is Pinned Down as Taste Neurotransmitter

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Adenosine 5'-triphosphate (ATP) has been identified as the key neurotransmitter that passes chemical information from the taste buds to gustatory nerve fibers, a process that enables the sense of taste (Science 2005, 310, 1495). Neurotransmitters responsible for taste signal transduction had not been fully elucidated before now, although previous studies suggested that serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT) might be the key chemical messenger. To test that hypothesis, Thomas E. Finger and Sue C. Kinnamon at the Rocky Mountain Taste & Smell Center and at Colorado State University and their colleagues examined the tasting ability of mice lacking a 5-HT receptor subunit. That the mice could still taste normally indicates that serotonin doesn't act on the receptors to transmit taste information. The team subsequently found that mice lacking two ATP receptor subunits had a greatly reduced ability to discern sweeteners, monosodium glutamate, and bitter substances. As a final piece of evidence, the researchers detected the release of ATP from taste buds when they were stimulated in vitro.

.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Fruit Fly Pheromone Marks Promising Nursery Locations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Labdane Diterpenoid Found In Goldenrod Masks Bitterness
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fishing For The Scent Of Death

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE