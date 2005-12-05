BASF Launches Novel Plastic

Ecovio is BASF's first entrant into the market for biodegradable plastics based on renewable raw materials. The product consists of 45% polylactic acid, derived from corn, and BASF's existing biodegradable plastic, Ecoflex copolyester. Initial applications, the company says, will be flexible films that can be used to make plastic shopping bags. The company expects the world biodegradable plastics market to grow by more than 20% annually over the next five years.
