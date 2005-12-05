Bausch & Lomb Licenses Drugs

Bausch & Lomb has signed separate licensing agreements with Cephalon and PTC Therapeutics to develop small-molecule antiangiogenesis compounds for use in ophthalmology. Under the deal with Cephalon, Bausch & Lomb will develop Cephalon's VEGF inhibitor compounds, making milestone payments upon filing of a New Drug Application and royalties on future sales. PTC's antiangiogenesis program is based on its Gene Expression Modulation by Small Molecules technology.
