Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Canada Hosts UN Climate Meeting

Leaders call for strong action; U.S. continues to oppose emissions targets

by Bette Hileman
December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

KYOTO PROTOCOL

Nearly 10,000 delegates and observers arrived in Montreal on Nov. 28 to attend the largest United Nations conference on global climate change since the Kyoto protocol was negotiated in 1997. The 12-day meeting includes plans for approving rules related to the protocol and talks about future reductions of greenhouse gas emissions.

Canadian Environment Minister Stéphane Dion opened the meeting with a strong call for action. “Governments are acting decisively to fully implement the climate-change convention and are determined to meet their commitments under the Kyoto protocol,” he said. “Let us set our sight on an effective, more inclusive, long-term international approach to climate change.”

Many delegates hope to begin discussions on future greenhouse gas reductions that might be needed after the Kyoto accord expires in December 2012. However, “the U.S. is opposed to any such discussions” involving legally binding targets and timetables, said Harlan L. Watson, head of the U.S. delegation, during a press conference.

Watson pointed out that the U.S., which has not ratified the Kyoto protocol, has committed to reducing its energy intensity-energy used per unit of production-18% by 2012, compared with the level in 1990. But according to a UN report, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have increased 13% since 1990 in contrast to an overall 5.9% decline from the developed countries that have ratified the Kyoto protocol.

Some progress has already been made. On Nov. 30, delegates from the 34 developed countries that are party to the Kyoto protocol approved final rules for emissions trading and rules for allowing countries to count CO2 absorbed by trees as emissions reductions. Adoption of these rules makes the Kyoto protocol fully operational.

The most important decisions, however, including the imposition of sanctions against nations for breaching the protocol, are not likely to be reached before Dec. 7, when national environment ministers arrive and high-level discussions begin.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paris Agreement to take effect in November
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Symbolic Extension Of Kyoto Protocol Clears The Way For Talks On New Climate Treaty
Agreements Emerge From Cancún Talks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE