Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Coast Guard Notifies Industry of Data Deadline

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. Coast Guard says chemical manufacturers and owners of bulk chemical tanker ships need to submit missing safety and pollution data for 122 chemical products to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by the end of the year. The information is required to meet revised international standards for transporting bulk chemicals that take effect on Jan. 1, 2007, according to a Federal Register notice published on Nov. 23. In 2004, IMO revised the International Code for the Construction & Equipment of Ships Carrying Dangerous Chemicals in Bulk (IBC Code), which lists substances and their hazards and provides information on the type of ship required to transport the chemicals. The 122 substances were omitted from the revised list because of missing safety and pollution data. The Coast Guard says IMO will exclude these products from the revised IBC Code unless it receives the missing data by Dec. 31, 2005. If the products are excluded, shippers will be unable to carry them in bulk after the start of 2007 on most international voyages. IMO is an agency of the United Nations responsible for the safety and security of international shipping.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brazil proposes new policy for chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industry Challenges Railroad Hazmat Plan
Report Looks At REACH Compliance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE