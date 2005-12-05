Coast Guard Notifies Industry of Data Deadline

The U.S. Coast Guard says chemical manufacturers and owners of bulk chemical tanker ships need to submit missing safety and pollution data for 122 chemical products to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by the end of the year. The information is required to meet revised international standards for transporting bulk chemicals that take effect on Jan. 1, 2007, according to a Federal Register notice published on Nov. 23. In 2004, IMO revised the International Code for the Construction & Equipment of Ships Carrying Dangerous Chemicals in Bulk (IBC Code), which lists substances and their hazards and provides information on the type of ship required to transport the chemicals. The 122 substances were omitted from the revised list because of missing safety and pollution data. The Coast Guard says IMO will exclude these products from the revised IBC Code unless it receives the missing data by Dec. 31, 2005. If the products are excluded, shippers will be unable to carry them in bulk after the start of 2007 on most international voyages. IMO is an agency of the United Nations responsible for the safety and security of international shipping.