Drug Firms Ink $4 Billion Deal

Injectable drugmaker American Pharmaceutical Partners plans to acquire its largest shareholder, American BioScience, in a stock transaction valued at about $4.1 billion. The deal will create Abraxis BioScience, a biopharmaceutical company with annual revenue of about $500 million. Abraxis will have worldwide rights to Abraxane, a cancer drug developed by American BioScience that is in clinical trials for treatment of lung, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
