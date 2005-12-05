Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dupont, EPA Agree to Settle PFOA case

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO

DuPont and EPA have agreed to settle allegations that the company failed to report for more than 20 years that a fluorochemical was found in the umbilical cord of a female worker's baby. Details of the settlement are expected to be unveiled on Jan. 13, 2006. Attorneys for both sides told an EPA administrative law judge on Nov. 23 that they had struck an agreement but needed more time for the agency to go through legal procedures to make the deal official. The agreement would settle EPA's allegations that DuPont failed to report that it found perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in the umbilical cord and, later, in public drinking water supplies near a company's facility outside of Parkersburg, W.Va. (shown). DuPont maintains that trace amounts of PFOA, such as those found in the infant, do not pose a health risk. DuPont currently is the sole U.S. manufacturer of the synthetic chemical, which is widely found at low levels in humans and wildlife. The company uses PFOA to manufacture its Teflon brand of polytetrafluoroethylene.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE