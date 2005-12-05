Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ethanol Industry Surpasses Key Production Goal

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. ethanol industry has already surpassed the first-year goal of the renewable fuels standard (RFS) included in the recently enacted energy bill. According to data released by the Energy Information Administration, ethanol production in the U.S. averaged 261,000 barrels per day in September, which amounts to just over 4 billion gal on an annual basis. Ethanol production was up 1,000 bbl per day over August, and up 35,000 bbl per day over September 2004. “With more than a billion gallons of production capacity currently in construction, the U.S. ethanol industry will very soon become the world's leading producer of renewable fuels,” says Robert Dinneen, president of the Renewable Fuels Association. Currently, 93 ethanol plants in 20 states have a combined production capacity of about 4.2 billion gal a year. There are 23 ethanol plants and seven expansions under construction, with a combined annual capacity of more than 1 billion gal. Under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the oil industry is required to blend 7.5 billion gal of ethanol and other renewable fuels into gasoline by 2012.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LanzaJet raises $50 million for sustainable jet fuel
Ethanol Makers Fight EPA’s Renewable Fuel Rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UPM Opens Biodiesel Refinery In Finland

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE