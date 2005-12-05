Exxon, Sarnoff Sign Agreement

ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. and Sarnoff Corp.-formerly RCA Labs-have signed a five-year agreement to develop applications for mesoporous materials outside of the petrochemical industry. The companies will try to find applications for the materials, which include high-surface-area silicas, in markets such as optics and electronics. The partners say the materials, now in commercial use at ExxonMobil, are among the first nanomaterials ever created.
