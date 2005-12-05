Ferro's Ortino Dies; Kirsch Is Named CEO

Hector R. Ortino, chairman and CEO of Ferro Corp., died at age 63 last week of natural causes, the company announced. Ortino became CEO of Ferro in 1999. A native of Argentina, he joined Ferro in 1971 and held positions in Argentina and Mexico before being named president and chief operating officer in 1996. James F. Kirsch, 48, has been appointed CEO of the company, effective immediately. Kirsch has been with Ferro as president and COO since October 2004. Prior to joining Ferro, Kirsch headed Premix Inc. and Quantum Composites, makers of thermoset molding compounds. He started his career at Dow Chemical and worked there for 19 years.
