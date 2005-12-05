Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ferro's Ortino Dies; Kirsch Is Named CEO

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ferro Photo
Ortino
Credit: Ferro Photo
Ortino

Hector R. Ortino, chairman and CEO of Ferro Corp., died at age 63 last week of natural causes, the company announced. Ortino became CEO of Ferro in 1999. A native of Argentina, he joined Ferro in 1971 and held positions in Argentina and Mexico before being named president and chief operating officer in 1996. James F. Kirsch, 48, has been appointed CEO of the company, effective immediately. Kirsch has been with Ferro as president and COO since October 2004. Prior to joining Ferro, Kirsch headed Premix Inc. and Quantum Composites, makers of thermoset molding compounds. He started his career at Dow Chemical and worked there for 19 years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hexion changes Craigs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merszei Retiring From Dow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Brondeau Named New FMC Chief

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE