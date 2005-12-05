Hexion to Buy Akzo Resins Unit

Hexion Specialty Chemicals has made an offer to purchase the ink and adhesive resins business of Akzo Nobel for $104 million. The business, which had sales of $195 million in 2004, makes alkyd, polyester, and acrylic resins used in printing inks, tape adhesives, and road markings. The Akzo business operates 10 manufacturing facilities and has 560 employees. Hexion says the purchase will augment its own resin operations, which include formaldehyde-based and epoxy resins.
