The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Policy

Honors for Green Chemistry Institute

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
The ACS Green Chemistry Institute and its director, Paul T. Anastas, have been named to the 2005 “Scientific American 50”-the magazine's prestigious annual list recognizing outstanding acts of leadership in science and technology.

The Green Chemistry Institute, which was founded in 1997 and became allied with the American Chemical Society in 2001, was saluted for its stewardship of the annual Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. Anastas was named for his work in developing the “Twelve Principles of Green Chemistry,” key concepts that form the intellectual basis for the field.

“Chemists and engineers practice the art of design,” Anastas says. “Whether it's molecules, materials, products, or processes, we have the ability to change things at their most fundamental level. Green chemistry leverages that power to simultaneously achieve economic, environmental, and human health goals. The best scientists in the world are now practicing green chemistry, and their creations, their innovations, are leading to exciting changes in every sector of the world economy.”

Scientific American's 50 is an opportunity to salute the people and organizations worldwide whose research, policy, or business leadership has played a major role in bringing about science and technology innovations that are improving the way we live and offer great hope for the future,” says Editor-in-Chief John Rennie.

The full Top 50 article can be found in the December issue of Scientific American or at www.sciam.com. More information about ACS and green chemistry is available online at chemistry.org/greenchemistryinstitute.

This article appeared in latest news November 23, 2005.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

