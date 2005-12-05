Lg Develops Green Route

LG Chem has developed a nonchlorine process for making the chemical intermediate terephthaldehyde. Current terephthaldehyde plants, which are mostly in China and India, use chlorine as a reactant and yield the coproduct hydrochloric acid, LG says. It expects the new process to lower the price of terephthaldehyde by 50% or more. The South Korean company plans to license the technology and start operating its own plant in 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter