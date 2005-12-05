Mcclelland Honored by ANSI

Nina I. McClelland received theGeorge S. Wham Leadership Medal of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) at ceremonies on Oct. 5 in Washington, D.C. As the chief executive officer of NSF International from 1980 to 1995, McClelland focused on science and standardization to improve water quality around the world. Her award citation notes her exemplary commitment to the cause of standardization, which has made McClelland a key figure and respected colleague in the standards community.
In addition, McClelland has shared her leadership skills with ACS, where she served three terms as chairman of the board. She now serves as an ANSI board member.
