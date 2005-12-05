Nominations for Small Business Award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications for its 2006 U.S. Chamber Small Business of the Year Award, which will be presented on May 11, 2006, at Access 2006: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Summit.
To be eligible for this award, a business must have had fewer than 250 employees and gross revenues of less than $10 million in 2004. Applicants will be judged on their financial performance and business history, staff training and motivation, community involvement, customer service, and business plan or business goals and strategies.
The application is available online at www.uschamber.com/sb/summit/award. Additional information is available from Brent Inscoe at (202) 463–3141 or e-mail: binscoe@uschamber.com. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Jan. 12, 2006.
