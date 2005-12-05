Advertisement

Nominations Wanted for Polyed Award

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
The Polymer Education Committee (POLYED) of the ACS Divisions of Polymer Chemistry and of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering seeks nominations for the 2006 National Starch & Chemical Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry. The award consists of a $2,000 prize, a plaque, and travel expenses to an ACS national meeting for the award presentation.

The award will recognize a graduate student or recent graduate who has completed an outstanding Ph.D. thesis in research accepted by a U.S. or Canadian university during the three-year period prior to Jan. 1, 2006. Nominees will be judged on the basis of their contribution to the thesis research, the quality and level of innovation demonstrated, and the impact of the research on the science of synthetic polymers or biopolymers. The research adviser will be recognized in all publications about the award and during the award presentation.

Nominations must be made by the thesis supervisor or others familiar with the nominee's work. The nominating document must include the nominee's biography, a synopsis of the work, and a letter of recommendation from the thesis adviser. Relevant publications based on the thesis work may be submitted. Supporting documents and testimonials may also be included.

Send five copies of the nomination, postmarked prior to Jan. 31, 2006, to Guy C. Berry, Department of Chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, 4400 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. For more information, send queries to gcberry@andrew.cmu.edu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

