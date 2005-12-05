Advertisement

Business

Pfizer Deals End for Two R&D Companies

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Most Popular in Business

Two contract chemistry research firms are planning reorganizations as multiyear agreements with Pfizer wrap up (C&EN, Oct. 31, page 14). Discovery Partners International expects a reduced need for combinatorial chemistry and library synthesis capacity because of the pending expiration. It will close its South San Francisco facility, except for its NIH-related compound management operations, in first-quarter 2006 and consolidate its business in San Diego. At Tripos, CEO John P. McAlister III anticipates that “a reorganization of Tripos Discovery Research may be necessary” as his firm's Pfizer deal draws to an end.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

