Plastic Logic Wins Financing

Plastic Logic, a Cambridge, England-based developer of printable electronics technology, has raised $24 million in a new financing round. BASF Venture Capital is kicking in about $1.2 million. Other investors include Dow Chemical, Nanotech Partners, and Intel Capital. Plastic Logic is working on technology to print circuitry on thin plastic substrates instead of silicon wafers. With plastic substrates, devices such as flexible displays can be made. The firm projects that the market for plastic electronics will reach $30 billion in 2015.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter