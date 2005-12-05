Plextronics' OLED Contract

The U.S. Display Consortium has awarded Plextronics a $1.8 million R&D contract to develop its technology for improving the performance of organic light-emitting-diode displays. The funding will allow Plextronics to further exploit a nonacidic, solvent-based conductive polymer layer that balances the flow of electricity into the OLED. When tuned, the layer is expected to improve OLED display efficiency and lifetime and thereby enable low-cost printing of displays. USDC is a public-private partnership set up to develop the supply chain for high-definition displays.
