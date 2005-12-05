Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Riken Bets on Risky Projects with Big Potential

by Amanda Yarnell
December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Artificial Fossil
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shigenori Fujikawa
Kunitake's team uses a sol-gel process to coat a template of rectangular rods (top) with an ultrathin film of titanium dioxide. Removal of the template yields hollow tubes with ultrathin titanium dioxide walls (bottom).
Credit: Courtesy of Shigenori Fujikawa
Kunitake's team uses a sol-gel process to coat a template of rectangular rods (top) with an ultrathin film of titanium dioxide. Removal of the template yields hollow tubes with ultrathin titanium dioxide walls (bottom).

Innovation

How are new scientific fields and technologies born? RIKEN's Frontier Research System (FRS) has its own formula: Give scientists fixed-term, well-funded contracts to pursue risky, potentially big-impact goals. FRS Director Kohei Tamao hopes that FRS's current gambles in nanoscience, materials, advanced spectroscopy, and biological imaging will pay off in the same way its risky bets on neuroscience in the 1990s gave birth to RIKEN's world-renowned Brain Science Institute.

One of FRS's largest investments now is in nanoscience. At its Wako campus, FRS is funding more than 20 labs pursuing a wide array of nanoscience research, from the growth of metal nanowires, to the development of microscopes that will probe materials with nanometer-order spatial resolution, to the analysis of lipid architecture in biological membranes. For instance, Reizo Kato's lab recently figured out a way to cover conductive nanowires with a supramolecular 1-nm-thick insulating layer. This supramolecular coating may find use in high-density wiring, Kato says. And Masahiko Hara's lab is trying to develop organic thin films that mimic the dynamic behavior of living systems. Such materials may have functions that we can't yet appreciate, Hara says.

FRS is also betting on materials research. Toyoki Kunitake and Shigenori Fujikawa have developed a sol-gel process to copy template structures such as nanometer-size rectangular rods into hollow tubes with ultrathin titanium dioxide walls. RIKEN has licensed this metal-oxide deposition technology to Tokyo Ohka Kogyo in Kanagawa, Japan, Kunitake notes. The pair recently developed a method to use such tubes to make metal oxide lines less than 10-nm wide that could be useful in the chip-making industry, Kunitake tells C&EN.

Two new FRS projects were introduced this year. Katsumi Midorikawa's interdisciplinary group in Sendai, several hours north of Tokyo, is developing terahertz spectroscopy for explosives detection, medical diagnostics, noninvasive inspection of semiconductor circuit boards, and environmental monitoring. And Tamao himself, an organic chemist, is leading a push to develop new radiolabeled small-molecule tracers for biological imaging by positron emission tomography.

Chemistry and the life sciences are two of RIKEN's strongest fields, Tamao says. His group-which will be based in Kobe, an hour north of Osaka-hopes to develop efficient ways to make radiolabeled versions of drug candidates that can be used to evaluate their metabolism in humans. These tools will accelerate drug candidate evaluation, he says.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Long Live RIKEN

At 88, Japan's premier research institute thrives but struggles with global isolation.

Rooted in Chemistry

RIKEN Bets On Risky Projects With Big Potential.

Innovation

Despite Its Expanded Mission, RIKEN Continues Its Rich History Of Chemical Research.

Strategically Located

RIKEN's five institutes are located on Honshu, Japan's largest island.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sponsored content: A century of chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
JEOL to open nanoscale research center
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
JEOL, UC Irvine Join For Materials R&D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE