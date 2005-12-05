Roche in Pact with Biocryst

Roche and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will collaborate on BioCryst's Phase I compound BCX-4208, being developed for the prevention of transplantation rejection and autoimmune diseases. Roche will obtain worldwide rights to the drug in exchange for a $25 million up-front payment and $5 million for supplies of the drug. Future payments could reach $530 million. BioCryst licensed the compound from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Industrial Research Ltd.
