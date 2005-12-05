Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Taiwan, India Gear up for Flu Drug

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Taiwan's government says it will resort to compulsory licens- ing to produce its own supply of the Roche drug Tamiflu in the event of a bird flu pandemic. Roche, however, says it is entirely capable of meeting Taiwan's requirements following recent increases in production capacity. The Swiss company has promised to deliver 1.3 million Tamiflu treatments to Taiwan next year, taking to 2.3 million the total number of treatments that it has or will deliver to the island. Taiwan, not a WHO member, is concerned about how it would manage during a flu pandemic. Meanwhile, the country's confidence in its ability to produce Tamiflu has been boosted by process research work being performed by Taiwanese pharmaceutical chemical producer ScinoPharm under contract with the government. Executive Vice President Hardy W. Chan says the company is testing a process that does not require the use of the explosive intermediate sodium azide. The process does, however, require the raw material shikimic acid, a natural extract that is in tight supply. Ranbaxy Laboratories said last week that it is prepared to produce a generic version of Tamiflu if called upon by the U.S. government or Roche. Within six months, the firms says, it could be producing the drug in India at a rate of 22 tons per year, enough for 20 million treatments. Ranbaxy also says shikimic acid supply is critical to the process.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hovione warp-speeds Ligand’s excipient
DSM Scores NicOx Ingredient Contract
Boehringer Ingelheim Taps Chinese Supply

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE