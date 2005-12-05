Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Titan Shows More of Its Personality

December 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Liverpool John Moores U/Bournemouth U
Credit: Courtesy of Liverpool John Moores U/Bournemouth U

An ever more refined picture of Saturn's giant moon, Titan, is emerging from the data collected by the Cassini mission's Huygens probe, which landed on the moon's surface a year ago. The photochemical haze that hangs over Titan contains aerosol particles with solid carbon- and nitrogen-bearing organic cores. A mix of these particles and methane rains down on the “Earth-like” moon, running off into networks of channels, an international team reports in one of seven papers on Huygens published online Nov. 30 in Nature. Scientists also determined that the probe landed on a smooth, wet patch of ground with the consistency of sand or clay. The heat from the landing generated a burst of gaseous methane, which the probe recorded during its 2.5-hour life on the surface. How Titan replenishes the methane in its atmosphere remains a mystery, but scientists hypothesize that it could be stored, perhaps in clathrate hydrates, beneath the surface.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE