Tronox Wraps Public Offer

Tronox, the titanium dioxide business of Kerr-McGee, has wrapped up its initial public offering, raising $225.4 million from the sale of 17.5 million shares of its common stock. The offering was $14 per share, well below the $18.50-$20.50 range the company projected in November. Kerr-McGee, which will retain control of the company, says it raised about $800 million from Tronox through the IPO and related debt financing. The company has about a 13% share of the 4.6 million-metric-ton-per-year global TiO2 market.
