Water Restored in Chinese City

Water was restored in the northeast Chinese city of Harbin last week. Harbin authorities had cut the water supply for four days beginning on Nov. 23 as Songhua River water containing dangerous levels of benzene, nitrobenzene, aniline, and xylene made its way toward China's eighth-largest city. Now past Harbin, the contamination is causing water shutdowns in downstream cities. The contamination occurred when a nitrobenzene plant operated by PetroChina subsidiary Jilin Petrochemical exploded in Jilin on Nov. 13. PetroChina has since vowed to strengthen its safety and environmental management systems.
