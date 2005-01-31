Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Fluorescent Lock

Imaging probes fluoresce only when unmasked by trimethyl lock reaction

by LOUISA DALTON
January 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

STRAINED
[+]Enlarge
When an esterase cleaves the O-R bond, the phenoxide, made more nucleophilic by strain from methyl crowding, attacks the amide carbon and frees fluorescent rhodamine 110.
When an esterase cleaves the O-R bond, the phenoxide, made more nucleophilic by strain from methyl crowding, attacks the amide carbon and frees fluorescent rhodamine 110.

BIOIMAGING

When Ronald T. Raines at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, wanted to track peptides that traveled from the outside into mammalian cells, the biochemist found himself at a loss. He and coworkers needed a new tool--a molecule they could attach to the peptide that would fluoresce only inside the cell. They found the tool in a reaction used in drug delivery: the trimethyl lock.

Drug delivery strategists know that the crowding of three methyl groups in an o-hydroxycinnamic acid derivative causes strain that is relieved by cyclization--or locking--into a lactone. If a leaving group, such as an acetyl, is attached to the phenolic oxygen and a drug is placed at the carboxyl end through an amide bond, for example, cleavage of the leaving group (usually by an enzyme) leads to rapid cyclization and drug release.

In place of a drug, Raines and coworkers Sunil S. Chandran and Kimberly A. Dickson use fluorescent rhodamine 110. When rhodamine 110 is so bound, it doesn't fluoresce; when the trimethyl lock releases rhodamine 110, it fluoresces brightly [J. Am. Chem. Soc., published online Jan. 20, http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ja043736v].

The new molecule is an especially good biological imaging tool, Raines says, because it is stable and not fluorescent in biological media until triggered. Inside the cell, esterases cleave the O-linked acetyl group and free the bright fluorophore.

The molecule can be conjugated to almost any protein. It can also be tailored to respond to "an enzyme of the user's choice," Raines says. Versions that fluoresce when a molecule moves into different cellular compartments--mitochondria, the Golgi apparatus, or the nucleus--are conceivable, he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescent Probe Labels Membrane Proteins, No Rinsing Required
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Genetic On-Off Switch Enables Study Of Newly Minted Proteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE