Congressional Outlook 2005
New Congress faces severe budget constraints as it tackles perennial issues such as energy policy, air quality, and homeland security
January 31, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 5

DNA encodes small-molecule synthesis and offers potential to evolve drugs
Scientists are probing the inner workings of machines that power key biological processes
Compound undergoes an intramolecular reaction to form a product with a different function
Western demand for Indian drug ingredients and research services is surging
First microwave studies of the complex in the gas phase shed light on its potential importance