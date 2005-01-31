Congressional Outlook 2005

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8305cov_flags_tifcxd.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8305cov_flags_tifcxd.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 31, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 5

New Congress faces severe budget constraints as it tackles perennial issues such as energy policy, air quality, and homeland security

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 5
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

Congressional Outlook 2005

New Congress faces severe budget constraints as it tackles perennial issues such as energy policy, air quality, and homeland security

Exotic Chemistry on Frigid Titan

Huygens probe reveals a world of methane rain and hydrocarbon dirt

DNA-programmed Organic Synthesis

DNA encodes small-molecule synthesis and offers potential to evolve drugs

  • Biological Chemistry

    Driving Force for Enzymology

    Scientists are probing the inner workings of machines that power key biological processes

  • Biological Chemistry

    Quorum-sensing Agent Has Dual Role

    Compound undergoes an intramolecular reaction to form a product with a different function

  • Business

    India Emerges in Drug Services

    Western demand for Indian drug ingredients and research services is surging

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

H2O-HO Radical Complex Unveiled

First microwave studies of the complex in the gas phase shed light on its potential importance

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Calendar reform, Sweet sound of drunk speakers, Confounding chemistry

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT