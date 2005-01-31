Advertisement

People

Lieber Appointed Coeditor of nano Letters

by Bethany Halford
January 31, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 5
Lieber
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER NAVIN
SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING

Charles M. Lieber, a chemistry professor at Harvard University, has been named coeditor of Nano Letters. He will share editorial responsibilities with the journal's founding editor, A. Paul Alivisatos, a chemistry and materials science professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

Since its first issue in 2001, "Nano Letters has rapidly emerged as a premier journal," according to Robert D. Bovenschulte, president of the American Chemical Society's Publications Division. "Submissions have now grown to the point where the editor needs help to cope with the volume and maintain the highest standards for quality."

Lieber was previously on Nano Letters' editorial advisory board. "ACS is delighted that Professor Lieber has agreed to serve in this capacity," Bovenschulte remarks.

An established leader in the field of nanotechnology, Lieber is well known for his expertise in the fabrication and study of electronically functional nanostructures. He has received dozens of honors, including the ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials and Scientific American's award in nanotechnology. Last year, he was elected to membership in the National Academy of Sciences.

"I'm excited to work with Paul and ACS to continue to build the journal," Lieber tells C&EN. Lieber expects that Nano Letters will continue to publish interdisciplinary research in nanoscience and nanotechnology under his and Alivisatos' guidance. He notes that there are a number of good journals geared toward publishing research in the booming area, and Nano Letters faces some tough competition. "We're really trying to make this the best nano-related journal that is out there," Lieber says.

