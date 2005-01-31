The Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2005) will hold its annual program from Sunday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 4, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The meeting brings together scientific and technical professionals to share the latest information about analytical science and instrumentation.
The exposition is open from Monday, Feb. 28, through Thursday, March 3. For details about the meeting, visit the Pittcon 2005 website at http://www.pittcon.org.
TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The Pittcon 2005 technical program will feature workshops, invited symposia, and contributed oral and poster sessions. This year's technical program offers coverage in the techniques of capillary electrophoresis, electrochemistry, elemental analysis and speciation, and the separation sciences, particularly liquid chromatography and liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry methods. Topics to be covered include homeland security, environmental analysis, neurochemistry, pharmaceutical applications, proteomics, and genomics. Visit http://www.pittcon.org for the most current list of sessions. SHORT COURSES. More than 100 courses will be offered at Pittcon 2005, including 40 courses being offered for the first time. These courses, ranging from half-day to two-day sessions, provide continuing education opportunities led by acknowledged leaders in their fields. They also afford the opportunity for registrants to interact with the presenters. Course offerings include pharmaceuticals and other life sciences, food science, instrumentation, physical and analytical techniques, process control, and quality assurance.<br > <br > AWARDS. There will be a number of award symposia at Pittcon 2005. The Dal Nogare Award, sponsored by the Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley, will be presented to Daniel W. Armstrong, Iowa State University, Ames. The award is given to a scientist for his or her contributions to the field of chromatography.<br > <br > The Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award will be presented to Boris Mizaikoff, Georgia Institute of Technology. This award recognizes outstanding achievements of an individual during the early stages of his or her independent scientific career.
The Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award, sponsored by the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, will be presented to James W. Jorgenson, University of North Carolina. This award recognizes significant contributions by a scientist to analytical chemistry.
The Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award, sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh, will be given to John Rabolt, University of Delaware. The award recognizes an individual who has established a career of accomplishments toward the advancement and understanding of spectroscopy.
The recipient of the 2005 Maurice F. Hasler Award is James D. Winefordner from the University of Florida. The award is presented biennially by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and is sponsored by the Thermo Electron Corp. It recognizes notable achievement in spectroscopy that has resulted in significant applications of broad utility.
The Bomem-Michelson Award, sponsored by ABB Bomem, honors scientists who have advanced the techniques of vibrational, molecular, Raman, or electronic spectroscopy. Paul W. Bohn, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is this year's recipient.
The Williams-Wright Award, sponsored by the Coblentz Society, is presented annually to an industrial spectroscopist who has made significant contributions to vibrational spectroscopy. This year's award will be presented to Fran Adar of Jobin Yvon.
The Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Conference and friends of Ralph Adams, the late professor from the University of Kansas, recognizes an outstanding scientist who has advanced the field of bioanalytical chemistry through research, innovation, or education. The recipient is Edward S. Yeung, Iowa State University.
The Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science, sponsored by Agilent Technologies and presented by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to the field of separation science by a young chemist or chemical engineer. This year's recipient is André M. Striegel, Florida State University.
The Tomas B. Hirschfeld Award recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of near-infrared spectroscopy. The award will be presented to Ana Garrido-Varo, University of Cordoba, in Spain.
EXPOSITION. The Pittcon 2005 exposition will be open from Monday, Feb. 28, through Thursday, March 3. Exhibit hours will be from 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and from 9 AM to 3 PM on Thursday. More than 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their latest analytical laboratory instrumentation, equipment, supplies, and services.
LABORATORY INFORMATICS. Laboratory informatics remains a major focus of Pittcon 2005, although it will not be a conference-within-a-conference as it was in 2003 and 2004. Topics to be covered include staged electronic data deliverables and electronic data management, compliance perspectives of LIMS, laboratory informatics and management, computational approaches to analyzing and manipulating data, and data analysis and manipulation. There will also be two New Product Forum sessions on laboratory and data management and quality and validation.<br > <br > NEW PRODUCT FORUM. The New Product Forum allows exhibitors to highlight new products, techniques, and equipment before the exposition opens. As in the past, the forum will consist of sessions with five 20-minute presentations organized according to specific topics. The sessions are intended to be informal to afford plenty of opportunity for audience involvement and discussion. Although the majority of sessions will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, some sessions will be held during the week.
INVITED SYMPOSIA
MONDAY MORNING
Detection of Terrorist Weapons
Informatics for Mass Spectrometry Data Mining
Molecular Portrait of a Characterized Neuron: Direct Single-Cell Microanalysis from RNAs to Proteins
Multifunctional Electrode Materials for Bioelectroanalytical Applications
New Applications in Analytical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Paradigm Shift in Classical Chemical Analysis: Taking the Lab to the Sample
MONDAY AFTERNOON
16th James L. Waters Annual Symposium Recognizing Pioneers in the Development of Scientific Instrumentation: Electrochemistry
Bioterrorism: The Federal Response, Technologies & Research
Electron Spin Resonance Methodology for Structural & Dynamical Characterization of Proteins
Getting Serious about Separations: Two-Dimensional Separations
On-Site Analysis with Mobile GC & MS Instrumentation
Watching Chemistry in the Central Nervous System
TUESDAY MORNING
Advanced Carbon Materials for Chemical & Biological Sensing
Advances in Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry
Analytical Applications of Nanopores
Aptamers: Novel Molecular Probes for Genomics & Proteomics
Industrial Polymer Characterization
Single-Molecule Detection & Spectroscopy: A 15-Year Perspective
TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Biomedical Chemical Nanosensors: From Cytosol to Brain
Capillary Electrophoresis in the Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Industry
Determination of Residuals in Polymers for Pharmaceutical, Food, Personal Care & Industrial Applications
Subcellular Proteomics
Using Forensic Science To Teach Undergraduate Analytical Chemistry
WEDNESDAY MORNING
Analytical Chemistry Challenges in the Study of Suspended Particles in the Troposphere
Bacteria Taxonomy & Protein Expression Studies by Mass Spectrometry
Breaking the Pressure Barriers: New Directions in HPLC
Microfluidics: New Directions & Applications
New Approaches to Dynamic Infrared Using Sample Modulation
PAT for Biopharmaceuticals: Analytical Technologies for Real-Time Biological Process Monitoring
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Liquid Chromatography/Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry for Accurate Mass Analysis of Pesticides & Pharmaceuticals in Food & Water
Microspectroscopic Characterization of Materials Using Synchrotron Radiation
Modern Analytical Measurements Using Nanoscale Materials
Speciation Analyses for Environmental, Food & Industrial Applications
THURSDAY MORNING
Analytical Chemistry on Mars
High-Performance Separations Are Entering the Age of Systems Biology
Miniature Spectrometers for Process Analytical Chemistry: Toward a Spectroscopic Sensor
Updates to Environment Canada and U.S. EPA Solid Waste & Air Methods
THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Analysis of Polymorphic Pharmaceuticals
Chemical Imaging of Biomaterials Surfaces & Interfaces
EPA Wastewater & Superfund Environmental Methods Updates
Ion Mobility: Innovations in Instrumentation & Applications
Shoot-out in Plasma-Source Mass Spectrometry
FRIDAY MORNING
Bioanalysis of DNA Microarrays: Correlating Surface Properties with Assay Performance
In Vivo Analytical Chemistry: From Glucose to "Omics"
Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy: An Emerging Analytical Tool
New Spectroscopic Methods To Investigate Membrane Bilayer Structure & Function
CONTRIBUTED SESSIONS
MONDAY MORNING
Analysis & Characterization of Pharmaceuticals & Impurities
Atomic Spectroscopy: ICP Methods
Bioanalytical Sensors: Developments & Applications I
Capillary Electrophoresis: UV/Fluorescence Detection
Food Science: GC/LC/LC-MS/Sample Preparation/Data Analysis/Manipulation
GC/MS of Polymers
Lab-on-a-Chip I
Liquid Chromatography: Ion Chromatography & Column Technology
Nanotechnology: New & Improved Techniques
Process Analytical Chemistry
Surface Analysis & Microscopic Imaging Techniques: Materials Characterization
Vibrational Spectroscopy: Monitoring of Materials & Processes I
MONDAY AFTERNOON
Bioanalytical Sensors: Developments & Applications II
Capillary Electrophoresis: Applications & MS/SEM/LED/Diode Array Detection
Environmental: Advances in Instrumentation
Environmental: Analysis of Contaminants in Water
Food Science: IR/UV-Vis/Atomic Spectroscopy/Sensors/Physical Measurement
Fresh Frontiers in ICP Spectrometry & Electrospray Speciation
Innovative Instrumentation in Gas
Chromatography
Lab-on-a-Chip II
Nanotechnology: Applications
Polymer Characterization: Techniques & Applications
Staged Electronic Data Deliverables (SEDD) & Electronic Data Management
Vibrational Spectroscopy: Monitoring of Materials & Processes II
TUESDAY MORNING
Applications in Gas Chromatography
Atomic Spectroscopy: Equipment/Method Improvements
Characterization of Pharmaceuticals by Spectroscopic & Imaging Techniques
Compliance Perspectives of LIMS
Electrochemistry: Neurochemical Applications
Fuel & Petrochemicals Analysis Methods & Instrumentation
Organics in the Environment
Sample Preparation Systems & Processes
Spectroscopic Methods for Use on Terrorist & Forensic Evidence
Surface Analysis & Microscopic Imaging Techniques: Nanotechnology
Water Analysis
TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Atomic Spectroscopy: General Interest
Bioanalytical on the Edge
Chemical Methods of Analysis
Environmental Mass Spectrometry
Environmental: Analysis of Organic Compounds
Fuels & Petrochemicals Characterization: Chromatographic Methods
LC/MS Coupled with On-Line Solid-Phase Extraction
LC/MS: Back to Basics
Liquid Chromatography: General Applications
Mass Spectrometry/Instrumentation/High-Throughput
Method Developments in Gas Chromatography
Microfluidics: New Directions & Applications
Novel Techniques in Materials Characterization
Separation Science: Environmental Applications
Single-Molecule Detection & Spectroscopy: A 15-Year Perspective
WEDNESDAY MORNING
Atomic Spectroscopy: New & Not-So-New Techniques
Biomedical Analysis Using Various Spectroscopic Methods
Computational Approaches to Analyzing & Manipulating Data
Electrochemistry: Tailoring Electrode Surfaces
Environmental: Metals Analysis
More Bioanalytical Sensors
Physical Measurement
Sensors for Environmental & Explosive Chemical Detection
Speciation Analyses for Environmental, Food & Industrial Applications
Tools for Science Education
UV-Vis Instrumentation & Applications
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Bioanalytical Microscopy/Imaging
Biomedical Analysis Using Fluorescence
Techniques
Development of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Applications: From Design Stage to Implementation
Environmental Sampling Preparation Tools
Environmental: Biological Assay & Detection
GC-MS: Method & Instrument Development
Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors I
LC-MS Analysis of Glycoproteins & Modified Peptides
Liquid Chromatography: Preparative LC & Reverse-Phase LC
Separation & Characterization of Biological Samples
Separation, Sampling & Identification of Terrorist Agents
Vibrational Spectroscopy: Proteomics & Bioanalytical Applications
THURSDAY MORNING
Bioanalytical Spectroscopy I
Chemometrics
Clinical Chemistry/Toxicology
Drug Discovery
Fluorescence in Proteomics, Forensics & Nanotechnology
High-Throughput Chemical Analysis
Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors II
Laboratory Informatics I
Liquid Chromatography: Bioanalytical Applications, Chiral Separations & Database Management
Liquid Chromatography: Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry for Accurate Mass Analysis of Pesticides & Pharmaceuticals in Food & Water
Neurochemistry: Amino Acids & Peptides as Neurotransmitters
Pharmaceutical Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
Separation Science: Bioanalytical Applications
Surface Analysis & Microscopic Imaging Techniques: Bioanalytical Applications
Tomas Hirschfeld Award: Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Bioanalytical Applications of LC/MS
Bioanalytical Electrochemistry
Bioanalytical Spectroscopy II
Capillary Electrophoresis: Capillary Technology
Fluorescence Applications in Bioanalysis
Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors III
Laboratory Informatics II
Laboratory Management
LC Conditions Optimization for Bioanalytical LC/MS
Liquid Chromatography: Detection & High-Temperature Techniques
Nanotechnology: Methods
Near-IR Spectroscopy
Proteomics & Genomics
Sensors for Biological & Chemical Weapons Detection
FRIDAY MORNING
Atomic Spectroscopy: Mercury & Arsenic Analysis
Bioanalytical Capillary Electrophoresis
Electrochemistry for Bioanalytical & Biomedical Detection
Industrial Hygiene Sampling & Analysis
Liquid Chromatography: LC/MS et al.
Mass Spectrometry & Bioapplication
Sample Preparation in Bioanalytical & Forensics
Sensor Developments & Applications
Separation Science: Techniques & Applications
ORANGE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER PHOTO
|<table border="0" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2" width="201" bgcolor="#f5f5f5"><tbody><tr><td bgcolor="#dcdcdc">PITTCON 2005 AT A GLANCE
|Dates: Feb. 27–March 4
|Location: Orlando, Fla.
|Website: http://www.pittcon.org
|INFORMATION CONTACTS: Program, program@pittcon.org; Exposition, expo@pittcon.org; Registration, reg@pittcon.org; and Short Courses, shortcourses@pittcon.org.
</td></tr></tbody></table>
|PITTCON 2005 AT A GLANCE
|Dates: Feb. 27–March 4
|Location: Orlando, Fla.
|Website: http://www.pittcon.org
|INFORMATION CONTACTS: Program, program@pittcon.org; Exposition, expo@pittcon.org; Registration, reg@pittcon.org; and Short Courses, shortcourses@pittcon.org.
PITTCON 2005 AT A GLANCE
Dates: Feb. 27–March 4
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Website: http://www.pittcon.org
INFORMATION CONTACTS: Program, program@pittcon.org; Exposition, expo@pittcon.org; Registration, reg@pittcon.org; and Short Courses, shortcourses@pittcon.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter