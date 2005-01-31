The Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2005) will hold its annual program from Sunday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 4, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The meeting brings together scientific and technical professionals to share the latest information about analytical science and instrumentation.

The exposition is open from Monday, Feb. 28, through Thursday, March 3. For details about the meeting, visit the Pittcon 2005 website at http://www.pittcon.org.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The Pittcon 2005 technical program will feature workshops, invited symposia, and contributed oral and poster sessions. This year's technical program offers coverage in the techniques of capillary electrophoresis, electrochemistry, elemental analysis and speciation, and the separation sciences, particularly liquid chromatography and liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry methods. Topics to be covered include homeland security, environmental analysis, neurochemistry, pharmaceutical applications, proteomics, and genomics. Visit http://www.pittcon.org for the most current list of sessions. SHORT COURSES. More than 100 courses will be offered at Pittcon 2005, including 40 courses being offered for the first time. These courses, ranging from half-day to two-day sessions, provide continuing education opportunities led by acknowledged leaders in their fields. They also afford the opportunity for registrants to interact with the presenters. Course offerings include pharmaceuticals and other life sciences, food science, instrumentation, physical and analytical techniques, process control, and quality assurance.<br > <br > AWARDS. There will be a number of award symposia at Pittcon 2005. The Dal Nogare Award, sponsored by the Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley, will be presented to Daniel W. Armstrong, Iowa State University, Ames. The award is given to a scientist for his or her contributions to the field of chromatography.<br > <br > The Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award will be presented to Boris Mizaikoff, Georgia Institute of Technology. This award recognizes outstanding achievements of an individual during the early stages of his or her independent scientific career.

The Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award, sponsored by the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, will be presented to James W. Jorgenson, University of North Carolina. This award recognizes significant contributions by a scientist to analytical chemistry.

The Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award, sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh, will be given to John Rabolt, University of Delaware. The award recognizes an individual who has established a career of accomplishments toward the advancement and understanding of spectroscopy.

The recipient of the 2005 Maurice F. Hasler Award is James D. Winefordner from the University of Florida. The award is presented biennially by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and is sponsored by the Thermo Electron Corp. It recognizes notable achievement in spectroscopy that has resulted in significant applications of broad utility.

The Bomem-Michelson Award, sponsored by ABB Bomem, honors scientists who have advanced the techniques of vibrational, molecular, Raman, or electronic spectroscopy. Paul W. Bohn, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is this year's recipient.

The Williams-Wright Award, sponsored by the Coblentz Society, is presented annually to an industrial spectroscopist who has made significant contributions to vibrational spectroscopy. This year's award will be presented to Fran Adar of Jobin Yvon.

The Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Conference and friends of Ralph Adams, the late professor from the University of Kansas, recognizes an outstanding scientist who has advanced the field of bioanalytical chemistry through research, innovation, or education. The recipient is Edward S. Yeung, Iowa State University.

The Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science, sponsored by Agilent Technologies and presented by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to the field of separation science by a young chemist or chemical engineer. This year's recipient is André M. Striegel, Florida State University.

The Tomas B. Hirschfeld Award recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of near-infrared spectroscopy. The award will be presented to Ana Garrido-Varo, University of Cordoba, in Spain.

EXPOSITION. The Pittcon 2005 exposition will be open from Monday, Feb. 28, through Thursday, March 3. Exhibit hours will be from 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and from 9 AM to 3 PM on Thursday. More than 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their latest analytical laboratory instrumentation, equipment, supplies, and services.

LABORATORY INFORMATICS. Laboratory informatics remains a major focus of Pittcon 2005, although it will not be a conference-within-a-conference as it was in 2003 and 2004. Topics to be covered include staged electronic data deliverables and electronic data management, compliance perspectives of LIMS, laboratory informatics and management, computational approaches to analyzing and manipulating data, and data analysis and manipulation. There will also be two New Product Forum sessions on laboratory and data management and quality and validation.<br > <br > NEW PRODUCT FORUM. The New Product Forum allows exhibitors to highlight new products, techniques, and equipment before the exposition opens. As in the past, the forum will consist of sessions with five 20-minute presentations organized according to specific topics. The sessions are intended to be informal to afford plenty of opportunity for audience involvement and discussion. Although the majority of sessions will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, some sessions will be held during the week.

INVITED SYMPOSIA

MONDAY MORNING

Detection of Terrorist Weapons

Informatics for Mass Spectrometry Data Mining

Molecular Portrait of a Characterized Neuron: Direct Single-Cell Microanalysis from RNAs to Proteins

Multifunctional Electrode Materials for Bioelectroanalytical Applications

New Applications in Analytical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Paradigm Shift in Classical Chemical Analysis: Taking the Lab to the Sample

MONDAY AFTERNOON

16th James L. Waters Annual Symposium Recognizing Pioneers in the Development of Scientific Instrumentation: Electrochemistry

Bioterrorism: The Federal Response, Technologies & Research

Electron Spin Resonance Methodology for Structural & Dynamical Characterization of Proteins

Getting Serious about Separations: Two-Dimensional Separations

On-Site Analysis with Mobile GC & MS Instrumentation

Watching Chemistry in the Central Nervous System

TUESDAY MORNING

Advanced Carbon Materials for Chemical & Biological Sensing

Advances in Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry

Analytical Applications of Nanopores

Aptamers: Novel Molecular Probes for Genomics & Proteomics

Industrial Polymer Characterization

Single-Molecule Detection & Spectroscopy: A 15-Year Perspective

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Biomedical Chemical Nanosensors: From Cytosol to Brain

Capillary Electrophoresis in the Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Industry

Determination of Residuals in Polymers for Pharmaceutical, Food, Personal Care & Industrial Applications

Subcellular Proteomics

Using Forensic Science To Teach Undergraduate Analytical Chemistry

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Analytical Chemistry Challenges in the Study of Suspended Particles in the Troposphere

Bacteria Taxonomy & Protein Expression Studies by Mass Spectrometry

Breaking the Pressure Barriers: New Directions in HPLC

Microfluidics: New Directions & Applications

New Approaches to Dynamic Infrared Using Sample Modulation

PAT for Biopharmaceuticals: Analytical Technologies for Real-Time Biological Process Monitoring

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Liquid Chromatography/Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry for Accurate Mass Analysis of Pesticides & Pharmaceuticals in Food & Water

Microspectroscopic Characterization of Materials Using Synchrotron Radiation

Modern Analytical Measurements Using Nanoscale Materials

Speciation Analyses for Environmental, Food & Industrial Applications

THURSDAY MORNING

Analytical Chemistry on Mars

High-Performance Separations Are Entering the Age of Systems Biology

Miniature Spectrometers for Process Analytical Chemistry: Toward a Spectroscopic Sensor

Updates to Environment Canada and U.S. EPA Solid Waste & Air Methods

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Analysis of Polymorphic Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Imaging of Biomaterials Surfaces & Interfaces

EPA Wastewater & Superfund Environmental Methods Updates

Ion Mobility: Innovations in Instrumentation & Applications

Shoot-out in Plasma-Source Mass Spectrometry

FRIDAY MORNING

Bioanalysis of DNA Microarrays: Correlating Surface Properties with Assay Performance

In Vivo Analytical Chemistry: From Glucose to "Omics"

Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy: An Emerging Analytical Tool

New Spectroscopic Methods To Investigate Membrane Bilayer Structure & Function

CONTRIBUTED SESSIONS

MONDAY MORNING

Analysis & Characterization of Pharmaceuticals & Impurities

Atomic Spectroscopy: ICP Methods

Bioanalytical Sensors: Developments & Applications I

Capillary Electrophoresis: UV/Fluorescence Detection

Food Science: GC/LC/LC-MS/Sample Preparation/Data Analysis/Manipulation

GC/MS of Polymers

Lab-on-a-Chip I

Liquid Chromatography: Ion Chromatography & Column Technology

Nanotechnology: New & Improved Techniques

Process Analytical Chemistry

Surface Analysis & Microscopic Imaging Techniques: Materials Characterization

Vibrational Spectroscopy: Monitoring of Materials & Processes I

MONDAY AFTERNOON

Bioanalytical Sensors: Developments & Applications II

Capillary Electrophoresis: Applications & MS/SEM/LED/Diode Array Detection

Environmental: Advances in Instrumentation

Environmental: Analysis of Contaminants in Water

Food Science: IR/UV-Vis/Atomic Spectroscopy/Sensors/Physical Measurement

Fresh Frontiers in ICP Spectrometry & Electrospray Speciation

Innovative Instrumentation in Gas

Chromatography

Lab-on-a-Chip II

Nanotechnology: Applications

Polymer Characterization: Techniques & Applications

Staged Electronic Data Deliverables (SEDD) & Electronic Data Management

Vibrational Spectroscopy: Monitoring of Materials & Processes II

TUESDAY MORNING

Applications in Gas Chromatography

Atomic Spectroscopy: Equipment/Method Improvements

Characterization of Pharmaceuticals by Spectroscopic & Imaging Techniques

Compliance Perspectives of LIMS

Electrochemistry: Neurochemical Applications

Fuel & Petrochemicals Analysis Methods & Instrumentation

Organics in the Environment

Sample Preparation Systems & Processes

Spectroscopic Methods for Use on Terrorist & Forensic Evidence

Surface Analysis & Microscopic Imaging Techniques: Nanotechnology

Water Analysis

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Atomic Spectroscopy: General Interest

Bioanalytical on the Edge

Chemical Methods of Analysis

Environmental Mass Spectrometry

Environmental: Analysis of Organic Compounds

Fuels & Petrochemicals Characterization: Chromatographic Methods

LC/MS Coupled with On-Line Solid-Phase Extraction

LC/MS: Back to Basics

Liquid Chromatography: General Applications

Mass Spectrometry/Instrumentation/High-Throughput

Method Developments in Gas Chromatography

Microfluidics: New Directions & Applications

Novel Techniques in Materials Characterization

Separation Science: Environmental Applications

Single-Molecule Detection & Spectroscopy: A 15-Year Perspective

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Atomic Spectroscopy: New & Not-So-New Techniques

Biomedical Analysis Using Various Spectroscopic Methods

Computational Approaches to Analyzing & Manipulating Data

Electrochemistry: Tailoring Electrode Surfaces

Environmental: Metals Analysis

More Bioanalytical Sensors

Physical Measurement

Sensors for Environmental & Explosive Chemical Detection

Speciation Analyses for Environmental, Food & Industrial Applications

Tools for Science Education

UV-Vis Instrumentation & Applications

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Bioanalytical Microscopy/Imaging

Biomedical Analysis Using Fluorescence

Techniques

Development of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Applications: From Design Stage to Implementation

Environmental Sampling Preparation Tools

Environmental: Biological Assay & Detection

GC-MS: Method & Instrument Development

Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors I

LC-MS Analysis of Glycoproteins & Modified Peptides

Liquid Chromatography: Preparative LC & Reverse-Phase LC

Separation & Characterization of Biological Samples

Separation, Sampling & Identification of Terrorist Agents

Vibrational Spectroscopy: Proteomics & Bioanalytical Applications

THURSDAY MORNING

Bioanalytical Spectroscopy I

Chemometrics

Clinical Chemistry/Toxicology

Drug Discovery

Fluorescence in Proteomics, Forensics & Nanotechnology

High-Throughput Chemical Analysis

Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors II

Laboratory Informatics I

Liquid Chromatography: Bioanalytical Applications, Chiral Separations & Database Management

Liquid Chromatography: Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry for Accurate Mass Analysis of Pesticides & Pharmaceuticals in Food & Water

Neurochemistry: Amino Acids & Peptides as Neurotransmitters

Pharmaceutical Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy

Separation Science: Bioanalytical Applications

Surface Analysis & Microscopic Imaging Techniques: Bioanalytical Applications

Tomas Hirschfeld Award: Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Bioanalytical Applications of LC/MS

Bioanalytical Electrochemistry

Bioanalytical Spectroscopy II

Capillary Electrophoresis: Capillary Technology

Fluorescence Applications in Bioanalysis

Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors III

Laboratory Informatics II

Laboratory Management

LC Conditions Optimization for Bioanalytical LC/MS

Liquid Chromatography: Detection & High-Temperature Techniques

Nanotechnology: Methods

Near-IR Spectroscopy

Proteomics & Genomics

Sensors for Biological & Chemical Weapons Detection

FRIDAY MORNING

Atomic Spectroscopy: Mercury & Arsenic Analysis

Bioanalytical Capillary Electrophoresis

Electrochemistry for Bioanalytical & Biomedical Detection

Industrial Hygiene Sampling & Analysis

Liquid Chromatography: LC/MS et al.

Mass Spectrometry & Bioapplication

Sample Preparation in Bioanalytical & Forensics

Sensor Developments & Applications

Separation Science: Techniques & Applications

