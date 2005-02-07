Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Million-dollar Engineering Challenge Established

First award will be for a system that removes arsenic from contaminated drinking water

by Stephen K. Ritter
February 7, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

WARNING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: IMAGE WORLD BANK PHOTO
A Bangladeshi village survey member paints an unsafe well red.
Credit: IMAGE WORLD BANK PHOTO
A Bangladeshi village survey member paints an unsafe well red.

SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGY

The National Academy of Engineering announced on Feb. 1 the establishment of the Grainger Challenge Prize for Sustainable Development, which will award $1 million for development of technologies to help improve the quality of living throughout the world. The challenge for the first contest is the design of an inexpensive system to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water in developing countries.

Naturally occurring arsenic contaminates the drinking water of tens of millions of people worldwide, especially in parts of South America and Asia. Arsenic poisoning by consuming moderate amounts of the toxic element is a slow, debilitating process that can ultimately result in death.

The goal of the Grainger Challenge is to encourage development of a household- or community-scale water treatment system to remove arsenic from well water. The system must have a low life-cycle cost and must be reliable, easy to maintain, and socially acceptable. As a sustainable technology, the system must also be within the manufacturing capabilities of a developing country and must not degrade other water quality characteristics.

"Sustainable development is not just about conservation and the wise use of the Earth's resources, but also about improving the quality of life for all people," notes NAE President William A. Wulf. Historically, prizes have stimulated interest in creative approaches to engineering challenges, he points out."A challenge prize does more than just reward an individual for achieving a technical goal. It also focuses the talents of a particular community on solving a problem."

The prize is sponsored by the Grainger Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports educational, medical, and cultural institutions. Final rules for the competition will be announced in June, applications and demonstration projects reviewed in 2006, and a winner announced in February 2007.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
XPrize seeks water from the air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Introduction
NAE Lays Out Grand Challenges

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE