In support of nuclear power



I am responding to the recent letters on nuclear power (C&EN, Nov. 15, 2004, page 4). James W. Lewis' vague allusions to failures of nuclear power ignore the main facts of this industry, which competitively produces 17% of the world's electricity. Because of defense in depth, not every nuclear incident is a close call with public disaster.



In the early days of the industry, the U.S. built full-size reactors in five years, within budget. Japan, Korea, France, and other countries still do. Only in the regulatory madness after the Three Mile Island accident did construction times and costs escalate out of bounds in the U.S. Now that the new regulations have been thought through more carefully, construction of new reactors should proceed more smoothly.



The German pebble bed reactor THTR successfully demonstrated the important features of the fuel pebble design. These features are to be incorporated in the reactor to be built in South Africa. Less successful features, such as the hybrid turbine/generator, will be changed. The companies involved are smart enough not to invest their money in something already shown to be unsuccessful.



The Russians still have 12 Chernobyl-type (RBMK) reactors operating well. They have improved the safety systems since the disaster of 1986, but more important, they have learned their lesson not to undertake unusual operations (restarting immediately after shutdown) without advance planning and the presence of qualified personnel.



Frank J. Dinan is apparently unaware that highly radioactive spent nuclear fuel has been shipped around the country for decades. Given the extremely tough shipping casks and the ceramic composition of the fuel, it is not an attractive terrorist target. A football stadium would be much better.



For an introduction and references to the enormous amount of research on nuclear waste, I refer Mary T. Kelly to "Symposium II: The Scientific Basis of Nuclear Waste Management XXVI" (http://www.mrs.org/meetings/

fall2002/program/symposia.html), sponsored by the Materials Research Society. Nevertheless, dealing with nuclear waste is much more a political than a technical problem.



The blame for our nation's focusing on a once-through fuel cycle falls not alone on the Department of Energy but also on the many influential environmental groups who vehemently oppose uranium and plutonium recycling (reprocessing) and conversion of uranium-238 to plutonium so that it can be consumed in a reactor.



John E. Tanner Jr.

Idaho Falls, Idaho



I shan't debate deaths from future nuclear accidents, which, according to Lewis, "dwarf by orders of magnitude anything possible in the chemical industry." To date, however, the 13,000 deaths from the accident at Union Carbide's Bhopal plant have been "orders of magnitude" larger than those from the nuclear accidents at Windscale, Chernobyl, and Three Mile Island.

Unlike Lewis, I consider expansion of nuclear power to be our best hope of reducing carbon dioxide release into the atmosphere.



Edward A. White

Glenview, Ill.



Nuclear naiveté