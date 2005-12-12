[+]Enlarge Credit: Huntington Beach Conference & Visitors Bureau

The 40th Western Regional Meeting (WRM), hosted by the ACS Orange County Section, will be held Jan. 22–25, 2006. The theme of the meeting, "Water, Water, Everywhere!?!," will focus on topics ranging from macromolecule-water interactions to environmental impacts of catastrophic flooding and from water quality of coastal beaches to water on Mars. Other symposia and general sessions will present the latest research in other topics such as atmospheric chemistry, organic synthesis, nanotechnology, chemical education, biosensors, pharmaceuticals, and many more. More information on the meeting programs, workshops, special events, exposition, graduate school and industrial fair, registration, and housing is on the WRM meeting website, www.wrm2006.org.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

Nearly 30 featured symposia and 15 general sessions are planned that will present the latest research in theoretical and applied areas. Each day a plenary luncheon will highlight important topics: On Monday, James Heath of California Institute of Technology will address "Frontiers in Nanotechnology"; Kenneth Johnson of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., will talk about "Water on Mars" on Tuesday; and on Wednesday, Michael Garst of Allergan, Irvine, Calif., will review "Advances in Pharmaceutical Chemistry."

Planned symposia topics include water monitoring by remote analytical methods, water treatment strategies and technologies, bioremediation of aquatic systems, environmental impacts of catastrophic flooding, gas clathrate hydrates, advances in nanotechnology, microfluidics and nanotechnology, bioanalytical applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, photochemical reactions in aqueous and nonaqueous solvents, advances in pharmaceutical chemistry, structural chemistry and structural biology, chemical safety issues in biotechnology and in the pharmaceutical sciences, chemical developments at the U.S.-Mexico interface, and several career-related topics.

A special symposium to honor Weston T. Borden, 2005 Cope Scholar, will be held on Monday, Jan. 23. Borden will open the session with a presentation titled "The Schizophrenic Effect of Geminal Fluorination on the Kinetic Stabilities of Molecules Containing Small Rings: Calculations, Predictions, and Experimental Tests."

Visit the WRM website at www.wrm2006.org for updated information on the sessions and their times and locations. Contact the program chair, Robert Belloli, at programchair@wrm2006.org for specific information.

EDUCATORS' DAY

Sunday, Jan. 22, is Educators' Day. Programming includes an all-day symposium on "Contemporary Issues in Chemical Education" and topics of interest to K-12, community college, and university teachers.

Susan Singer of Carleton College will deliver a plenary luncheon address on "America's Lab Report: Investigations in High School Science," a recently released study by the National Academy of Sciences. The day concludes with a reception, "Conversations with Eminent Scientists," at which attendees can meet and talk with scientists in the region who are recognized for their outstanding accomplishments, and with the opening of the exposition.

EXPOSITION

Approximately 40 tabletop exhibits will highlight products and services essential to the success of the science featured in the technical program. The exhibition will open Sunday evening, Jan. 22, during the opening reception. On Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 23 and 24, exhibits will be open from 11 AM until 6:30 PM. Attendees will be able to enjoy lunch and breaks in the exhibits area as well as attend the adjoining poster sessions from 4:30–6:30 PM. Space is still available, and exhibitor information, including the prospectus, application, and layout, are available on the Web at www.wrm2006.org. Contact David Marec, WRM exhibits chair, exhibitschair@wrm2006.org, for more information.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special events include an address by ACS President E. Ann Nalley; a Women Chemists Luncheon on Monday, followed by an afternoon symposium highlighting progress in the workplace; and a special symposium recognizing the winner of the Stanley C. Israel Award for Diversity in the Chemical Sciences on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, all registered attendees are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation at the District Director's Breakfast. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS.

CAREER RESOURCE CENTER

The ACS Department of Career Services will conduct the following workshops on Monday, Jan. 23: "Targeting the Job Market," "Rsum Writing," and "Interviewing Skills." Rsum reviews and individualized career assistance will be available during the meeting. Attendees and employers may register in advance by contacting Garretta Rollins at g_rollins@acs.org or by calling Career Services at (800) 227–5558 ext. 6209.

WORKSHOPS

The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) will conduct two all-day workshops on Saturday, Jan. 21: "How To Be an Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer" and "Laboratory Safety Institute Lab Safety Seminar." On Sunday, Jan. 22, two workshops, "Laboratory Waste Management" and "Fume Hoods and Laboratory Ventilation for Professionals," will be offered. Register for these workshops on the meeting registration form at www.wrm2006.org.

A free "Building Community Outreach Programs among Local Sections" workshop will be presented on Monday morning, Jan. 23, to discuss new and innovative programs in the Western region.

The California-Nevada Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) is sponsoring two all-day workshops on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the topics of "Chloramine" and "Water Quality Sampling." A two-day short course on "Statistical Analysis of Laboratory Data" will be offered on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, following the meeting. For details on these courses and registration information, consult the WRM website.

REGISTRATION

Register online at the WRM meeting website, www.wrm2006.org, or the ACS website, chemistry.org/meetings/regional. A downloadable PDF file is available if you prefer to fax or mail your registration form. Registration closes on Monday, Jan. 9. Contact the general chair, Richard Deming, at generalchair@wrm2006.org with registration questions.

HOUSING & TRAVEL

Special meeting rates are available at the conference hotel, DoubleTree Anaheim/Orange County, Orange, Calif. You may register quickly and easily by going to the conference website and selecting the HOTEL option. The conference code "OCL" should be used to receive the discount rate of $119. The direct phone number is (714) 634–4500 or register online at www.anaheimorangecounty.doubletree.com.

The DoubleTree hotel is located in North Central Orange County, just off I-5, and is easily accessible from all freeways. Parking is available with validation at a special conference rate of $4.00.

Orange County/John Wayne (SNA), Los Angeles (LAX), and Ontario (ONT) regional airports are all conveniently located near the meeting site and offer several options for travelers. Orange County is the closest airport. Shared-ride vans and rental cars are available from each of the airports.

Many entertainment and recreation venues are located in the area. The hotel and the meeting will have information from the Orange County Convention & Visitors Bureau (www.anaheimoc.org), including information about local events and shuttle bus options to locations such as Disneyland, the Pacific Coast, local shopping, and Los Angeles and Hollywood.

Visit the meeting website at www.wrm2006.org for the latest details and late-breaking news.

ACS has negotiated discounted rates for air and ground travel for five days before and after each meeting.

Air: United: (800) 5214041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM, and US Airways: (877) 8747687, Gold File No. 97692959. Both airlines offer discounts off published domestic fares and unrestricted coach fares and do not require a Saturday night stay. United offers 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance. US Airways offers 5% off fares booked 60 days in advance.

Ground: Avis: (800) 3311600, ID Code B120799, or Hertz: (800) 6542240, ID Code CV# 02UZ0005.

PROGRAM SUMMARY

SATURDAY

SPECIAL EVENTS

How to be an Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer

Laboratory Safety Institute Lab Safety Seminar

SUNDAY

4:306:30 PM—Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

Plenary Luncheon: America's Lab Report: Investigations in High School Science

Evening Reception & Exposition Opening: Conversations with Eminent Scientists

Laboratory Waste Management

Fume Hoods & Laboratory Ventilation for Research Professionals

SYMPOSIA

History of Water

Mysteries & Wonders of Water

Science Workshop: Just Add Water

Problems & Opportunities in Keeping Our Water Safe

Chemical Digital Libraries, Including MERLOT

How Can I Understand the Behavior of Water Molecules If I Can't See Them?

Persistence in Learning Chemistry through Technology Applications

Resources Workshop: Journal of Chemical Education

Essay Program Online for Developing Critical Thinking

Review & Assessment Ideas That Work!

The 10 Most Wanted: Demos of Aqueous Reactions

Reactions in a Ziploc Bag

Meet Ms. Wiz: Add Pizzazz to YourDemonstrations

Subatomic Particles for Dummies

Kids & Chemistry Training Workshop

Chemagination, National Chemistry Week & CCED

Extracurricular High School Chemistry Student Activities

Chemistry Teacher ACS Affiliation

Careers in Water

MONDAY

11:00 AM-6:30 PM—Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

Plenary Luncheon: Advances in Nanotechnology

Women Chemists Luncheon

ACS Industrial Innovation Award Dinner

Workshop: Building Community Outreach Programs

SYMPOSIA

Advances in Nanotechnology: Low Dimensional Materials in Chemical Analysis I

Cope Scholar Award Symposium I

Contemporary Issues in ChemicalEducation I

Advances in Atmospheric Chemistry

Metal Interactions at the Solid/WaterInterface

The Lawyer Is In

Chemical Developments at the U.S.-Mexico Interface

Analytical/Biological Mass Spectrometry

Advances in Nanotechnology: Low Dimensional Materials in Chemical Analysis II

Cope Scholar Award Symposium II

Contemporary Issues in Chemical Education II

Environmental Monitoring by Remote Analytical Methods

Gas Clathrate Hydrates

Alternative Careers in Chemistry: Law

Bioanalytical Applications of NMR

Thriving in the Workplace

GENERAL SESSIONS

Materials Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

Atmospheric Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

Chemical Education

POSTER SESSIONS

Organic

Inorganic

Atmospheric

Materials

Chemical Education

TUESDAY

11:00 AM-6:30 PM—Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

District Director's Breakfast

Plenary Luncheon: Water on Mars

SYMPOSIA

Emerging Contaminants in theEnvironment I

Environmental Impacts of Catastrophic Flooding

Water Quality of Coastal Beaches I

Advances in Desalination Technologies

Biosensors

Photochemical Reactions in Aqueous & Nonaqueous Solvents

Bioremediation of Aquatic Systems

Regulatory Issues in California

Emerging Contaminants in the Environment II

Water Quality of Coastal Beaches II

Water on Mars & Other Extraterrestrial Bodies

Microfluidics & Nanotechnology: TheAtom's the Limit

Environmental Water Chemistry

Macromolecule-Water Interactions

Energy, Water & Sustainability

Safety in the Pharmaceutical Sciences

Stanley C. Israel Award Symposium

GENERAL SESSIONS

Environmental

Analytical

Geochemistry

Bioanalytical

Physical

Polymer

Safety

POSTER SESSIONS

Water on Mars

Environmental

Analytical

Bioanalytical

Physical

Polymer

Safety

WEDNESDAY

SPECIAL EVENTS

Plenary Luncheon: Advances in Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Chloramine (AWWA)

Water Quality Sampling (AWWA)

SYMPOSIA

Frontiers in Colloidal, Surface & Supramolecular Chemistry in Biomedical Applications

Structural Chemistry & StructuralBiology

Computational Aspects of AqueousSolvation

Safety in the Pharmaceutical Sciences

Safety in Biotechnology

GENERAL SESSIONS

Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

THURSDAY & FRIDAY