The 40th Western Regional Meeting (WRM), hosted by the ACS Orange County Section, will be held Jan. 22–25, 2006. The theme of the meeting, "Water, Water, Everywhere!?!," will focus on topics ranging from macromolecule-water interactions to environmental impacts of catastrophic flooding and from water quality of coastal beaches to water on Mars. Other symposia and general sessions will present the latest research in other topics such as atmospheric chemistry, organic synthesis, nanotechnology, chemical education, biosensors, pharmaceuticals, and many more. More information on the meeting programs, workshops, special events, exposition, graduate school and industrial fair, registration, and housing is on the WRM meeting website, www.wrm2006.org.
TECHNICAL PROGRAM
Nearly 30 featured symposia and 15 general sessions are planned that will present the latest research in theoretical and applied areas. Each day a plenary luncheon will highlight important topics: On Monday, James Heath of California Institute of Technology will address "Frontiers in Nanotechnology"; Kenneth Johnson of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., will talk about "Water on Mars" on Tuesday; and on Wednesday, Michael Garst of Allergan, Irvine, Calif., will review "Advances in Pharmaceutical Chemistry."
Planned symposia topics include water monitoring by remote analytical methods, water treatment strategies and technologies, bioremediation of aquatic systems, environmental impacts of catastrophic flooding, gas clathrate hydrates, advances in nanotechnology, microfluidics and nanotechnology, bioanalytical applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, photochemical reactions in aqueous and nonaqueous solvents, advances in pharmaceutical chemistry, structural chemistry and structural biology, chemical safety issues in biotechnology and in the pharmaceutical sciences, chemical developments at the U.S.-Mexico interface, and several career-related topics.
A special symposium to honor Weston T. Borden, 2005 Cope Scholar, will be held on Monday, Jan. 23. Borden will open the session with a presentation titled "The Schizophrenic Effect of Geminal Fluorination on the Kinetic Stabilities of Molecules Containing Small Rings: Calculations, Predictions, and Experimental Tests."
Visit the WRM website at www.wrm2006.org for updated information on the sessions and their times and locations. Contact the program chair, Robert Belloli, at programchair@wrm2006.org for specific information.
EDUCATORS' DAY
Sunday, Jan. 22, is Educators' Day. Programming includes an all-day symposium on "Contemporary Issues in Chemical Education" and topics of interest to K-12, community college, and university teachers.
Susan Singer of Carleton College will deliver a plenary luncheon address on "America's Lab Report: Investigations in High School Science," a recently released study by the National Academy of Sciences. The day concludes with a reception, "Conversations with Eminent Scientists," at which attendees can meet and talk with scientists in the region who are recognized for their outstanding accomplishments, and with the opening of the exposition.
EXPOSITION
Approximately 40 tabletop exhibits will highlight products and services essential to the success of the science featured in the technical program. The exhibition will open Sunday evening, Jan. 22, during the opening reception. On Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 23 and 24, exhibits will be open from 11 AM until 6:30 PM. Attendees will be able to enjoy lunch and breaks in the exhibits area as well as attend the adjoining poster sessions from 4:30–6:30 PM. Space is still available, and exhibitor information, including the prospectus, application, and layout, are available on the Web at www.wrm2006.org. Contact David Marec, WRM exhibits chair, exhibitschair@wrm2006.org, for more information.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Special events include an address by ACS President E. Ann Nalley; a Women Chemists Luncheon on Monday, followed by an afternoon symposium highlighting progress in the workplace; and a special symposium recognizing the winner of the Stanley C. Israel Award for Diversity in the Chemical Sciences on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday morning, all registered attendees are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation at the District Director's Breakfast. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS.
CAREER RESOURCE CENTER
The ACS Department of Career Services will conduct the following workshops on Monday, Jan. 23: "Targeting the Job Market," "Rsum Writing," and "Interviewing Skills." Rsum reviews and individualized career assistance will be available during the meeting. Attendees and employers may register in advance by contacting Garretta Rollins at g_rollins@acs.org or by calling Career Services at (800) 227–5558 ext. 6209.
WORKSHOPS
The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) will conduct two all-day workshops on Saturday, Jan. 21: "How To Be an Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer" and "Laboratory Safety Institute Lab Safety Seminar." On Sunday, Jan. 22, two workshops, "Laboratory Waste Management" and "Fume Hoods and Laboratory Ventilation for Professionals," will be offered. Register for these workshops on the meeting registration form at www.wrm2006.org.
A free "Building Community Outreach Programs among Local Sections" workshop will be presented on Monday morning, Jan. 23, to discuss new and innovative programs in the Western region.
The California-Nevada Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) is sponsoring two all-day workshops on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the topics of "Chloramine" and "Water Quality Sampling." A two-day short course on "Statistical Analysis of Laboratory Data" will be offered on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, following the meeting. For details on these courses and registration information, consult the WRM website.
REGISTRATION
Register online at the WRM meeting website, www.wrm2006.org, or the ACS website, chemistry.org/meetings/regional. A downloadable PDF file is available if you prefer to fax or mail your registration form. Registration closes on Monday, Jan. 9. Contact the general chair, Richard Deming, at generalchair@wrm2006.org with registration questions.
HOUSING & TRAVEL
Special meeting rates are available at the conference hotel, DoubleTree Anaheim/Orange County, Orange, Calif. You may register quickly and easily by going to the conference website and selecting the HOTEL option. The conference code "OCL" should be used to receive the discount rate of $119. The direct phone number is (714) 634–4500 or register online at www.anaheimorangecounty.doubletree.com.
The DoubleTree hotel is located in North Central Orange County, just off I-5, and is easily accessible from all freeways. Parking is available with validation at a special conference rate of $4.00.
Orange County/John Wayne (SNA), Los Angeles (LAX), and Ontario (ONT) regional airports are all conveniently located near the meeting site and offer several options for travelers. Orange County is the closest airport. Shared-ride vans and rental cars are available from each of the airports.
Many entertainment and recreation venues are located in the area. The hotel and the meeting will have information from the Orange County Convention & Visitors Bureau (www.anaheimoc.org), including information about local events and shuttle bus options to locations such as Disneyland, the Pacific Coast, local shopping, and Los Angeles and Hollywood.
Visit the meeting website at www.wrm2006.org for the latest details and late-breaking news.
ACS has negotiated discounted rates for air and ground travel for five days before and after each meeting.
Air: United: (800) 5214041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM, and US Airways: (877) 8747687, Gold File No. 97692959. Both airlines offer discounts off published domestic fares and unrestricted coach fares and do not require a Saturday night stay. United offers 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance. US Airways offers 5% off fares booked 60 days in advance.
Ground: Avis: (800) 3311600, ID Code B120799, or Hertz: (800) 6542240, ID Code CV# 02UZ0005.
SATURDAY
SPECIAL EVENTS
How to be an Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer
Laboratory Safety Institute Lab Safety Seminar
SUNDAY
4:306:30 PM—Exposition
SPECIAL EVENTS
Plenary Luncheon: America's Lab Report: Investigations in High School Science
Evening Reception & Exposition Opening: Conversations with Eminent Scientists
Laboratory Waste Management
Fume Hoods & Laboratory Ventilation for Research Professionals
SYMPOSIA
History of Water
Mysteries & Wonders of Water
Science Workshop: Just Add Water
Problems & Opportunities in Keeping Our Water Safe
Chemical Digital Libraries, Including MERLOT
How Can I Understand the Behavior of Water Molecules If I Can't See Them?
Persistence in Learning Chemistry through Technology Applications
Resources Workshop: Journal of Chemical Education
Essay Program Online for Developing Critical Thinking
Review & Assessment Ideas That Work!
The 10 Most Wanted: Demos of Aqueous Reactions
Reactions in a Ziploc Bag
Meet Ms. Wiz: Add Pizzazz to YourDemonstrations
Subatomic Particles for Dummies
Kids & Chemistry Training Workshop
Chemagination, National Chemistry Week & CCED
Extracurricular High School Chemistry Student Activities
Chemistry Teacher ACS Affiliation
Careers in Water
MONDAY
11:00 AM-6:30 PM—Exposition
SPECIAL EVENTS
Plenary Luncheon: Advances in Nanotechnology
Women Chemists Luncheon
ACS Industrial Innovation Award Dinner
Workshop: Building Community Outreach Programs
SYMPOSIA
Advances in Nanotechnology: Low Dimensional Materials in Chemical Analysis I
Cope Scholar Award Symposium I
Contemporary Issues in ChemicalEducation I
Advances in Atmospheric Chemistry
Metal Interactions at the Solid/WaterInterface
The Lawyer Is In
Chemical Developments at the U.S.-Mexico Interface
Analytical/Biological Mass Spectrometry
Advances in Nanotechnology: Low Dimensional Materials in Chemical Analysis II
Cope Scholar Award Symposium II
Contemporary Issues in Chemical Education II
Environmental Monitoring by Remote Analytical Methods
Gas Clathrate Hydrates
Alternative Careers in Chemistry: Law
Bioanalytical Applications of NMR
Thriving in the Workplace
GENERAL SESSIONS
Materials Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry
Atmospheric Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Chemical Education
POSTER SESSIONS
Organic
Inorganic
Atmospheric
Materials
Chemical Education
TUESDAY
11:00 AM-6:30 PM—Exposition
SPECIAL EVENTS
District Director's Breakfast
Plenary Luncheon: Water on Mars
SYMPOSIA
Emerging Contaminants in theEnvironment I
Environmental Impacts of Catastrophic Flooding
Water Quality of Coastal Beaches I
Advances in Desalination Technologies
Biosensors
Photochemical Reactions in Aqueous & Nonaqueous Solvents
Bioremediation of Aquatic Systems
Regulatory Issues in California
Emerging Contaminants in the Environment II
Water Quality of Coastal Beaches II
Water on Mars & Other Extraterrestrial Bodies
Microfluidics & Nanotechnology: TheAtom's the Limit
Environmental Water Chemistry
Macromolecule-Water Interactions
Energy, Water & Sustainability
Safety in the Pharmaceutical Sciences
Stanley C. Israel Award Symposium
GENERAL SESSIONS
Environmental
Analytical
Geochemistry
Bioanalytical
Physical
Polymer
Safety
POSTER SESSIONS
Water on Mars
Environmental
Analytical
Bioanalytical
Physical
Polymer
Safety
WEDNESDAY
SPECIAL EVENTS
Plenary Luncheon: Advances in Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Chloramine (AWWA)
Water Quality Sampling (AWWA)
SYMPOSIA
Frontiers in Colloidal, Surface & Supramolecular Chemistry in Biomedical Applications
Structural Chemistry & StructuralBiology
Computational Aspects of AqueousSolvation
Safety in the Pharmaceutical Sciences
Safety in Biotechnology
GENERAL SESSIONS
Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biotechnology
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Short course: Statistical Analysis of Laboratory Data
