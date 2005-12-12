Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8350ncwimgopen.jpg
8350ncwimgopen.jpg
December 12, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 50

ACS volunteers of all ages explore the "Joy of Toys" with glittering slime, bouncy balls, and other playthings during National Chemistry Week 2005

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 50
Education

Chemistry At Play

ACS volunteers of all ages explore the "Joy of Toys" with glittering slime, bouncy balls, and other playthings during National Chemistry Week 2005

Lawsuit and Turmoil at Florida State

Generous chemistry professor is pitted against the university in a building deal gone sour

ACC Launches a Revamping

American Chemistry Council to eliminate 41 jobs and focus on selected issues

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Purge and Trap Turns 30

    Analyte concentrator for gas chromatography enabled part-per-billion analysis of volatile organics

  • Business

    Sharing Drug Data

    Research chemists and clinicians hammer out a 'bench-to-bedside' information support network

  • Policy

    First in the Nation

    New Jersey mandates chemical plant security measures to guard against terrorist attacks

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Inside Instrumentation

Technology and Business News for the Laboratory World

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Love is a many-splendored thing, Funerary frills, How to shoo away teens, Roll over, Beethoven, Duct tape bandage

 

