Chemistry At Play

December 12, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 50
ACS volunteers of all ages explore the "Joy of Toys" with glittering slime, bouncy balls, and other playthings during National Chemistry Week 2005
Credit:
ACS volunteers of all ages explore the "Joy of Toys" with glittering slime, bouncy balls, and other playthings during National Chemistry Week 2005
Generous chemistry professor is pitted against the university in a building deal gone sour
American Chemistry Council to eliminate 41 jobs and focus on selected issues
Analyte concentrator for gas chromatography enabled part-per-billion analysis of volatile organics
Research chemists and clinicians hammer out a 'bench-to-bedside' information support network
New Jersey mandates chemical plant security measures to guard against terrorist attacks