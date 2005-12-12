Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Chemical Biology Names Editors

December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Formerly senior editor of Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (NSMB) and chief executive officer of the RNA Society, Evelyn Jabri joined ACS Chemical Biology as executive editor on Nov. 14.

Jabri received her doctorate from Cornell's department of biochemistry, molecular, and cell biology and has a double degree in chemistry and biology from the University of Colorado. She did her postdoc at the University of Colorado with Thomas R. Cech and served on the faculty at Indiana University before joining the editorial staff of NSMB, and rising through the ranks there.

Sarah B. Tegen joined ACS Chemical Biology as managing editor on Oct. 17. Tegen earned her doctorate in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied tyrosine kinase signaling and gene expression under G. Steven Martin. As an undergraduate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she studied the biochemistry of red blood cell development under Harvey Lodish at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research.

After completion of her Ph.D., Tegen joined the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences as the journal's recruiting editor. There, her key responsibilities included expanding the journal's chemistry content, commissioning and editing commentaries, and managing special feature issues.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Stanley Cohen dies at age 97
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Stanley Cohen dies at age 97
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist named editor-in-chief of Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE