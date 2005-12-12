ACS Chemical Biology Names Editors

Formerly senior editor of Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (NSMB) and chief executive officer of the RNA Society, Evelyn Jabri joined ACS Chemical Biology as executive editor on Nov. 14.
Jabri received her doctorate from Cornell's department of biochemistry, molecular, and cell biology and has a double degree in chemistry and biology from the University of Colorado. She did her postdoc at the University of Colorado with Thomas R. Cech and served on the faculty at Indiana University before joining the editorial staff of NSMB, and rising through the ranks there.
Sarah B. Tegen joined ACS Chemical Biology as managing editor on Oct. 17. Tegen earned her doctorate in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied tyrosine kinase signaling and gene expression under G. Steven Martin. As an undergraduate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she studied the biochemistry of red blood cell development under Harvey Lodish at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research.
After completion of her Ph.D., Tegen joined the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences as the journal's recruiting editor. There, her key responsibilities included expanding the journal's chemistry content, commissioning and editing commentaries, and managing special feature issues.
