Action Urged on Science Education

NSF's National Science Board (NSB) held the first of three hearings in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7 to solicit advice from a broad base of stakeholders on issues a new commission should address in developing a national strategy to improve K16 science education.
NSB members heard a strong call from members of Congress, federal officials, educators, and employers that NSF should lead the way in education reform. There was a consensus that the commission needs to come up with an action plan rather than another broad overview of the education landscape, which has been done often in the past 20 years.
"I will tell you bluntly that the commission will be a waste of time and an unaffordable missed opportunity if it does not provide a very clear, concise, and cogent statement of the NSF role in education at all levels and if it does not provide clear and very specific guidance about what activities NSF should be undertaking to fulfill that role," House Science Committee Chairman Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.) told the commission.
Likewise, House Science Committee Ranking Member Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.) called on the commission to act now and to provide solutions to problems that have been repeatedly identified.
Jack Collette, senior consultant for the Delaware Foundation for Science & Mathematics, echoed the congressmen and noted that NSF is in a unique position to help because "it is the only agency with a role in K16 science education."
The establishment of the Commission on 21st Century Education in Science, Mathematics & Technology was approved by NSB in September following a request by Congress.
