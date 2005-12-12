Arqule Readies Chemistry Sale

ArQule has hired investment bank Young & Partners to help sell its contract chemistry research operations. In September, ArQule announced plans to exit the business to focus on its oncology drug portfolio. The business's main customer is Pfizer, which had a service contract with ArQule extending until 2008. ArQule renegotiated, and now says it will serve Pfizer until May 22, 2006. Two other chemistry providers, Tripos and Discovery Partners International, are restructuring as their contracts with Pfizer expire (C&EN, Dec. 5, page 36).
