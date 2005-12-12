Astex Signs with Novartis

Astex Therapeutics has granted a worldwide license to Novartis for its cell-cycle inhibitor, AT9311, with an option to license a second inhibitor, AT7519, currently in Phase I trials. Both are small molecules that treat cancer. Astex will receive an up-front payment and deferred equity payments of $25 million, with a potential for up to $520 million in fees and equity payments, option payments, and milestones.
