Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Belfast Center Wins Anniversary Prize

by Michael Freemantle
December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Of Queen's University of Belfast
Credit: Courtesy Of Queen's University of Belfast

Queen's University Ionic Liquids Laboratories (QUILL), which is codirected by Queen's University of Belfast professors Kenneth R. Seddon and Jim Swindall, was founded in April 1999 as an industrial consortium with members from all sectors of the chemical industry. It was the first center in the world to focus on the development of ionic liquids. Research at QUILL has generated more than 20 patent applications.

The prize recognizes QUILL's work on developing ionic liquids for a new clean technology that offers significant environmental benefits for industry. "Ionic liquids act as solvents for a broad spectrum of chemical processes and can dissolve a wide range of materialseven rocks, coal, and almost anything organic," Seddon explains. "However, unlike conventional solvents, they do not emit vapors at room temperature."

The Queen's Anniversary Prize scheme was set up in 1993 by the Royal Anniversary Trust to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne. The prizes were first awarded in 1994. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will present the sixth round of prizes, each of which consists of a medal and a certificate, at an honors ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, in February.Michael Freemantle

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

HIST announces recipients of 2021 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough Awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ernst Homburg Wins HIST Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ciapetta Lectureship To Paul Barger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE