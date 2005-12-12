Belfast Center Wins Anniversary Prize

Queen's University Ionic Liquids Laboratories (QUILL), which is codirected by Queen's University of Belfast professors Kenneth R. Seddon and Jim Swindall, was founded in April 1999 as an industrial consortium with members from all sectors of the chemical industry. It was the first center in the world to focus on the development of ionic liquids. Research at QUILL has generated more than 20 patent applications.
The prize recognizes QUILL's work on developing ionic liquids for a new clean technology that offers significant environmental benefits for industry. "Ionic liquids act as solvents for a broad spectrum of chemical processes and can dissolve a wide range of materialseven rocks, coal, and almost anything organic," Seddon explains. "However, unlike conventional solvents, they do not emit vapors at room temperature."
The Queen's Anniversary Prize scheme was set up in 1993 by the Royal Anniversary Trust to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne. The prizes were first awarded in 1994. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will present the sixth round of prizes, each of which consists of a medal and a certificate, at an honors ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, in February.
