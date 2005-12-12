Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Biotech Firms Regroup, Cut Jobs

December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Three biotech firms announced restructuring plans and staff cuts last week. QLT, which specializes in eye disease therapy, announced a plan to halt other drug development programs that could amount to a 46% reduction of its staff of 474. Half the jobs will be eliminated in January; the rest may be cut through subsequent divestitures, according to Acting CEO Robert Butchofsky. He cites increased competition for Visudyne, QLT's injectable drug to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The AMD drug market heated up this year when Genentech announced favorable studies for Lucentis and OSI Pharmaceuticals acquired Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, which markets Macugen. Meanwhile, drug discovery firm Antigenics, anticipating analysis of data from a Phase III kidney cancer trial for its lead drug, Oncophage, says it will cut its staff of 251 by 32% to "reduce burn rate" and focus on its highest-potential products. And discovery and informatics firm Compugen is reorganizing into three units, therapeutics, diagnostic biomarkers, and research and discovery, to focus on its short- and mid-term development goals. The company is cutting staff by 25%, or about 30 jobs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rigel to cut R&D
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arena Cuts Jobs In R&D Overhaul
Array Biopharms To Restructure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE