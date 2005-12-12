Advertisement

Businesses Urged to Plan for Pandemic

December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
HHS Secretary Michael O. Leavitt released a checklist on Dec. 7 to help businesses protect employees and maintain operations during a flu pandemic. "In the event of a pandemic, planning by business leaders will be critical to protecting employees' health, limiting the negative economic impact, and ensuring the continued delivery of essential services like food, medicine, and power," Leavitt said. The checklist identifies activities that companies can do now to prepare for a pandemic and will also be helpful in other types of emergencies. It suggests that companies plan how to forecast employee absences, disseminate information to employees, establish flexible work sites, and establish policies for employees who have been exposed or become ill at the work site. The checklist also suggests that businesses plan for the impact of a pandemic on their operations and allocate resources to protect employees and customers during a pandemic. The checklist is part of the Administration's overall strategy to prepare for a pandemic and can be found at www.pandemicflu.gov.

