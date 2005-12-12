Cephalon in Bid for Zeneus

Cephalon has agreed to acquire Zeneus Holdings for approximately $360 million in cash. Zeneus is the parent company of Zeneus Pharma, which markets several oncology drugs in Europe, including Myocet, a breast cancer drug, and Abelcet, a treatment for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Cephalon specializes in treating sleep and neurological disorders and in providing cancer and pain therapies.
