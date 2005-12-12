Chemistry Pact Is Extended

Galapagos and Amgen have extended a drug discovery collaboration that started in 2003. Galapagos' services division, BioFocus, will provide assay development, high-throughput screening, chemistry, and molecular informatics for Amgen's ion-channel lead discovery programs through 2006. Galapagos will receive an up-front fee of $2.3 million and other compensation. Should all milestones be achieved, total payments could top $30 million.
